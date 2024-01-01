Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. . FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. . STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. .

2018 Ford Taurus

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Taurus

Police Inte

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Taurus

Police Inte

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11000591
  2. 11000591
  3. 11000591
  4. 11000591
  5. 11000591
  6. 11000591
  7. 11000591
  8. 11000591
  9. 11000591
  10. 11000591
  11. 11000591
  12. 11000591
  13. 11000591
  14. 11000591
  15. 11000591
  16. 11000591
  17. 11000591
  18. 11000591
  19. 11000591
  20. 11000591
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1FAHP2MK9JG120593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. . FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. . STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. .

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Altima SV for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Nissan Altima SV 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Taurus