$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2018 GMC Canyon
Denali
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9556345
- Stock #: 253705
- VIN: 1GTP6EE1XJ1232757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $5217.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
