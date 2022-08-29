Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 9083851
  2. 9083851
  3. 9083851
  4. 9083851
  5. 9083851
  6. 9083851
  7. 9083851
  8. 9083851
  9. 9083851
  10. 9083851
  11. 9083851
  12. 9083851
  13. 9083851
  14. 9083851
  15. 9083851
  16. 9083851
  17. 9083851
  18. 9083851
  19. 9083851
  20. 9083851
  21. 9083851
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9083851
  • Stock #: 250910
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC0JG445485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Vinyl Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

1996 Chevrolet Camaro
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory