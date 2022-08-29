$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9314197
- Stock #: 252040
- VIN: 3GTU2PEJ1JG625431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ABS LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
