2018 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 9314197
  Stock #: 252040
  VIN: 3GTU2PEJ1JG625431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

