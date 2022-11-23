Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

98,561 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE |***4X4*** | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAMERA | CREW CAB |

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE |***4X4*** | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAMERA | CREW CAB |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

98,561KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9421099
  • Stock #: 18-07305JB
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC3JG107305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Tackle any job big or small with this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4 finished in Grey exterior with a luxurious interior placked with tons of features! With this trucks 4x4 you can tackle all your challenges in any weather snow or sunshine, on dirt or on the road this truck has your back! Includes voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, remote start, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, in-floor storage, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

