Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Terrain

109,445 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE FWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | NAV | BACK UP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE FWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | NAV | BACK UP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9639172
  2. 9639172
  3. 9639172
  4. 9639172
  5. 9639172
  6. 9639172
  7. 9639172
  8. 9639172
  9. 9639172
  10. 9639172
  11. 9639172
  12. 9639172
  13. 9639172
  14. 9639172
  15. 9639172
  16. 9639172
  17. 9639172
  18. 9639172
  19. 9639172
  20. 9639172
  21. 9639172
  22. 9639172
  23. 9639172
  24. 9639172
  25. 9639172
  26. 9639172
  27. 9639172
  28. 9639172
  29. 9639172
  30. 9639172
  31. 9639172
  32. 9639172
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
109,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639172
  • Stock #: 18-94973JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,445 KM

Vehicle Description

An exceptional and reliable compact SUV with a smooth ride and lots of great features has just landed our lot! Coming in a shimmering metallic black, silver alloy wheels and a matching black cloth interior, you'll love what this 2018 GMC Terrain SLE has to offer! Summer road trips will be great with the panoramic sunroof and navigation system, and winter commutes will be just as cozy with heated front seats, remote start and rear air to warm up the cabin quicker! This model comes equipped with additional features such as blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, auto start/stop, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Sunroof
rear air
Roof Rails
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Air Controls
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 48,400 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 124,612 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain Den...
 80,244 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory