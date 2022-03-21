Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

95,267 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

LX | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,267KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8732525
  • Stock #: 18-20809JB
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H27JH120809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-20809JB
  • Mileage 95,267 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Honda CR-V comes finished in a white exterior combined with a refined interior with Black fabric seats! Filled with tons of features safety features such as front-collision warning and Lane Keeping Assist System so you can enjoy your ride with confidence ! Under the hood is a 1.5L engine that delivers excellent fuel efficiency!Includes blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, voice commands, lane departure alert, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a USB port, cruise control, push-button start, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
Dual Air Controls
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

