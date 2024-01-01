$22,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L
2018 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
227,514KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 227,514 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Telematics
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
iPod Connectivity
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Call Dealer
877-243-9104
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2018 Honda Ridgeline