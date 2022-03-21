Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

93,693 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 8722289
  2. 8722289
  3. 8722289
  4. 8722289
  5. 8722289
  6. 8722289
  7. 8722289
  8. 8722289
  9. 8722289
  10. 8722289
  11. 8722289
  12. 8722289
  13. 8722289
  14. 8722289
  15. 8722289
  16. 8722289
  17. 8722289
  18. 8722289
  19. 8722289
  20. 8722289
  21. 8722289
  22. 8722289
  23. 8722289
  24. 8722289
  25. 8722289
  26. 8722289
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,693KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8722289
  • Stock #: 18-68026PC
  • VIN: KMHD84LFOJU468026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,693 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Elantra GLS is in a league of it's own! It is a compact sedan, economical, and sporty! This Elantra even comes equipped with stunningly good looks finished in a Blue exterior and alloy wheels! Receive impressive power and efficiency from the six speed automatic transmission with a 2.0L engine that runs as smooth as butter! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, a sunroof, a USB port, cruise control, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 59,306 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Honda Pilot Bla...
 23,855 KM
$59,588 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage LX...
 25,460 KM
$30,800 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory