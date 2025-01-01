Menu
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish compact SUV? The 2018 Hyundai Kona Essential is the perfect choice for those seeking both practicality and fun on the road. With its eye-catching design, spacious interior, and advanced features, this vehicle delivers an exceptional driving experience. The Kona Essential comes equipped with a 2.0L engine, providing excellent fuel economy and a smooth ride, whether youre commuting or heading out on a weekend adventure. Enjoy peace of mind with a host of safety features, including forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and rearview camera. With its affordable price point, modern technology, and proven Hyundai reliability, the 2018 Kona Essential is an outstanding option for anyone looking for a versatile and comfortable SUV. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle at a great value!

2018 Hyundai KONA

95,333 KM

$16,986

+ tax & licensing

2018 Hyundai KONA

95,333 KM

$16,986

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA

Essential

12267238

2018 Hyundai KONA

Essential

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$16,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,333KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K1CAA5JU098981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish compact SUV? The 2018 Hyundai Kona Essential is the perfect choice for those seeking both practicality and fun on the road. With its eye-catching design, spacious interior, and advanced features, this vehicle delivers an exceptional driving experience. The Kona Essential comes equipped with a 2.0L engine, providing excellent fuel economy and a smooth ride, whether you're commuting or heading out on a weekend adventure. Enjoy peace of mind with a host of safety features, including forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and rearview camera. With its affordable price point, modern technology, and proven Hyundai reliability, the 2018 Kona Essential is an outstanding option for anyone looking for a versatile and comfortable SUV. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle at a great value!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
PHANTOM BLACK
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$16,986

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2018 Hyundai KONA