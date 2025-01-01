Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE.

2018 Jeep Compass

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass

Latitude

12432364

2018 Jeep Compass

Latitude

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 3C4NJDBB7JT327962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2018 Jeep Compass