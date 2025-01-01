$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Latitude
2018 Jeep Compass
Latitude
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
VIN 3C4NJDBB7JT327962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCIAL REPO. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
