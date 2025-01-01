$24,586+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$24,586
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,255 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury, power, and versatility with this 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited - an SUV designed to exceed expectations on and off the road. With its sleek exterior, premium leather interior, and advanced tech features like a responsive touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and a premium sound system, this vehicle delivers comfort and convenience every mile. The 3.6L V6 engine provides robust performance while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency, and the 4x4 capability ensures you're ready for any adventure, in any season. Whether you're commuting or exploring the great outdoors, the Grand Cherokee Limited blends rugged capability with refined style. Don't miss your chance to own a vehicle that's as confident as you are.
Vehicle Features
705-242-2883