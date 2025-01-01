Menu
Experience luxury, power, and versatility with this 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited - an SUV designed to exceed expectations on and off the road. With its sleek exterior, premium leather interior, and advanced tech features like a responsive touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and a premium sound system, this vehicle delivers comfort and convenience every mile. The 3.6L V6 engine provides robust performance while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency, and the 4x4 capability ensures youre ready for any adventure, in any season. Whether youre commuting or exploring the great outdoors, the Grand Cherokee Limited blends rugged capability with refined style. Dont miss your chance to own a vehicle thats as confident as you are.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

141,255 KM

$24,586

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

12568379

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$24,586

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,255KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG6JC417303

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,255 KM

Experience luxury, power, and versatility with this 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited - an SUV designed to exceed expectations on and off the road. With its sleek exterior, premium leather interior, and advanced tech features like a responsive touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and a premium sound system, this vehicle delivers comfort and convenience every mile. The 3.6L V6 engine provides robust performance while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency, and the 4x4 capability ensures you're ready for any adventure, in any season. Whether you're commuting or exploring the great outdoors, the Grand Cherokee Limited blends rugged capability with refined style. Don't miss your chance to own a vehicle that's as confident as you are.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Velvet Red Pearl
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED ALUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTILATED BUCKET SEATS
9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Automatic Headlamp Levelling System Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link...

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

$24,586

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee