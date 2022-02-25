Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

29,000 KM

$117,988

+ tax & licensing
$117,988

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trackhawk LOADED TRACKHAWK

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trackhawk LOADED TRACKHAWK

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$117,988

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8339205
  • Stock #: 45948AUX
  • VIN: 1C4RJFN99JC331898

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

CARFAX Canada One Owner


Recent Arrival!


Trackhawk 4WD 8-Speed Automatic V8 Supercharged

Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, 4WD.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
4x4
8 speed automatic

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

