$117,988+ tax & licensing
$117,988
+ taxes & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-797-9700
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Trackhawk LOADED TRACKHAWK
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$117,988
+ taxes & licensing
29,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8339205
- Stock #: 45948AUX
- VIN: 1C4RJFN99JC331898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada One Owner
Recent Arrival!
Trackhawk 4WD 8-Speed Automatic V8 Supercharged
Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, 4WD.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9