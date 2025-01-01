Menu
Get ready to conquer any road or trail in style with this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4! Powered by the legendary 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, this Wrangler delivers proven performance, reliability, and plenty of power for your next adventure. Inside, youll find a refined cabin featuring luxurious leather seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel perfect for those chilly mornings. Convenience is key with remote start, keyless entry, and an anti-spin rear differential that gives you extra confidence when the terrain gets tough. Whether youre cruising the city or exploring the unbeaten path, this Wrangler Sahara is ready to take you there in comfort and rugged style.

2018 Jeep Wrangler

86,036 KM

$33,986

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

12469027

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$33,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,036KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG7JW107477

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,036 KM

Get ready to conquer any road or trail in style with this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4! Powered by the legendary 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, this Wrangler delivers proven performance, reliability, and plenty of power for your next adventure. Inside, you'll find a refined cabin featuring luxurious leather seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel perfect for those chilly mornings. Convenience is key with remote start, keyless entry, and an anti-spin rear differential that gives you extra confidence when the terrain gets tough. Whether you're cruising the city or exploring the unbeaten path, this Wrangler Sahara is ready to take you there in comfort and rugged style.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD)
TIRES: 255/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN (TRR)
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE -inc: Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain (TDB)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain (TDB) Front Heated Seats
2018 Jeep Wrangler