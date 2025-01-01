$33,986+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$33,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,036 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any road or trail in style with this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4! Powered by the legendary 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, this Wrangler delivers proven performance, reliability, and plenty of power for your next adventure. Inside, you'll find a refined cabin featuring luxurious leather seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel perfect for those chilly mornings. Convenience is key with remote start, keyless entry, and an anti-spin rear differential that gives you extra confidence when the terrain gets tough. Whether you're cruising the city or exploring the unbeaten path, this Wrangler Sahara is ready to take you there in comfort and rugged style.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-242-2883