Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

42,290 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sport

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 8798327
  2. 8798327
  3. 8798327
  4. 8798327
  5. 8798327
  6. 8798327
  7. 8798327
  8. 8798327
  9. 8798327
  10. 8798327
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8798327
  • Stock #: 46426AU
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG9JL874234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,290 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 94,862 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 3500 Laramie
 18,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Power ...
 48,501 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory