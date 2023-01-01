Menu
Account
Sign In
FINANCIAL REPO. VISIBLE DAMAGE.

2018 Kia Forte

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

LX

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10678119
  2. 10678119
  3. 10678119
  4. 10678119
  5. 10678119
  6. 10678119
  7. 10678119
  8. 10678119
  9. 10678119
  10. 10678119
  11. 10678119
  12. 10678119
  13. 10678119
  14. 10678119
  15. 10678119
  16. 10678119
  17. 10678119
  18. 10678119
  19. 10678119
  20. 10678119
  21. 10678119
  22. 10678119
  23. 10678119
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 3KPFL4A70JE243790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. VISIBLE DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2007 Mazda CX-7 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte