2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

57,975 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE | 4X4 | APPLE CARPLAY | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE | 4X4 | APPLE CARPLAY | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 18-12549MB

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 18-12549MB
  Mileage 57,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the innovative and eco-friendly 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. This versatile and efficient SUV combines the best of both worlds, offering electric power and a spacious interior for your everyday adventures. Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

4x4
Dual Air Controls
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

