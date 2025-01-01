Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED. PRE SALE INSPECTION COMPLETED: PASS. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL

2018 Nissan Altima

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima

12635976

2018 Nissan Altima

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1N4AL3AP2JC277215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED. PRE SALE INSPECTION COMPLETED: PASS. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2018 Nissan Altima