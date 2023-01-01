$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2018 Nissan NV200
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10074501
- Stock #: 256763
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN6JK691178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
STRUCTURAL ALTERATION.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control
