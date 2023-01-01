$23,900+ tax & licensing
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
S 4X4
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
107,569KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10421493
- Stock #: 18-29704 JB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,569 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Remote Starter
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Security
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Third Row Seating
Cloth Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
