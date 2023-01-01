Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

107,569 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

S 4X4

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

107,569KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10421493
  • Stock #: 18-29704 JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,569 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Remote Starter
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Third Row Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear-Folding Seats

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
