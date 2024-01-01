Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Innisfil, ON

2018 RAM 1500

101,024 KM

Details Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

Express

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Express

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10926149
  2. 10926149
  3. 10926149
  4. 10926149
  5. 10926149
  6. 10926149
  7. 10926149
  8. 10926149
  9. 10926149
  10. 10926149
  11. 10926149
  12. 10926149
  13. 10926149
  14. 10926149
  15. 10926149
  16. 10926149
  17. 10926149
  18. 10926149
  19. 10926149
  20. 10926149
  21. 10926149
  22. 10926149
  23. 10926149
  24. 10926149
  25. 10926149
  26. 10926149
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,024KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,024 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2022 Dodge Charger GT BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | 3.6L V6 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Dodge Charger GT BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | 3.6L V6 57,700 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q7 55 Progressiv NAV | VENTED SEATS | PANO ROOF | FRONT CAM | QUATTRO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Audi Q7 55 Progressiv NAV | VENTED SEATS | PANO ROOF | FRONT CAM | QUATTRO 73,261 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT ALPINE AUDIO | BACKUP CAM | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Dodge Charger GT ALPINE AUDIO | BACKUP CAM | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE 92,977 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500