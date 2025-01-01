Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2018 RAM 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

12424146

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1C6RR7UT4JS185662

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2018 RAM 1500