ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2018 RAM 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

SLT

12558524

2018 RAM 1500

SLT

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1C6RR7LM6JS353182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2018 RAM 1500