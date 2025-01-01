$20,986+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$20,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
| HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | KATZKIN LEATHER | Conquer the road in this 2018 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4x4, powered by the fuel-efficient and torque-packed 3.0L EcoDiesel engine. Perfect for work or adventure, this truck comes equipped with heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you comfortable in any weather, plus remote start for added convenience. The Uconnect 8.4 system with navigation keeps you connected and on track, while the upgraded Katzkin leather interior adds a premium touch of style and luxury. Rugged capability meets refined comfort in this well-equipped Outdoorsman ready for your next journey.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
