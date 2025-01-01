Menu
| HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | KATZKIN LEATHER | Conquer the road in this 2018 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4x4, powered by the fuel-efficient and torque-packed 3.0L EcoDiesel engine. Perfect for work or adventure, this truck comes equipped with heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you comfortable in any weather, plus remote start for added convenience. The Uconnect 8.4 system with navigation keeps you connected and on track, while the upgraded Katzkin leather interior adds a premium touch of style and luxury. Rugged capability meets refined comfort in this well-equipped Outdoorsman ready for your next journey.

2018 RAM 1500

195,000 KM

$20,986

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

12872342

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$20,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7TMXJS286098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Spray-in bedliner
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Metallic
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) (STD)
Requires Subscription
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor Front Heated Seats
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigatio...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror U...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Black Door Handles Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bum...
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alternator 98-Litre (21.6-Ga...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
2018 RAM 1500