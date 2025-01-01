Menu
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Experience power, performance, and style with this 2018 Ram 1500 Express Quad Cab 4x4, equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine. This truck delivers an impressive mix of capability and comfort, offering serious towing and hauling strength while maintaining a smooth, confident ride. The bold Express appearance package gives it a clean, sporty look with color-matched bumpers, aggressive styling, and 20-inch wheels. Inside, youll find a spacious and practical cab designed for both work and play. Whether youre tackling tough jobs or weekend adventures, this Ram 1500 Express is built to handle it all with muscle and confidence.

2018 RAM 1500

95,404 KM

$26,986

+ taxes & licensing
Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
95,404KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT8JS261686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 95,404 KM

Vehicle Description

| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Experience power, performance, and style with this 2018 Ram 1500 Express Quad Cab 4x4, equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine. This truck delivers an impressive mix of capability and comfort, offering serious towing and hauling strength while maintaining a smooth, confident ride. The bold Express appearance package gives it a clean, sporty look with color-matched bumpers, aggressive styling, and 20-inch wheels. Inside, you'll find a spacious and practical cab designed for both work and play. Whether you're tackling tough jobs or weekend adventures, this Ram 1500 Express is built to handle it all with muscle and confidence.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Express Value Package
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group
BLACKOUT PACKAGE -inc: Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire 4x4 Flat Black Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Ram 1500 Badge Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black ...

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
