$26,986+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Express
2018 RAM 1500
Express
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$26,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 95,404 KM
Vehicle Description
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Experience power, performance, and style with this 2018 Ram 1500 Express Quad Cab 4x4, equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine. This truck delivers an impressive mix of capability and comfort, offering serious towing and hauling strength while maintaining a smooth, confident ride. The bold Express appearance package gives it a clean, sporty look with color-matched bumpers, aggressive styling, and 20-inch wheels. Inside, you'll find a spacious and practical cab designed for both work and play. Whether you're tackling tough jobs or weekend adventures, this Ram 1500 Express is built to handle it all with muscle and confidence.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-242-2883