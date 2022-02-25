$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2018 RAM 1500
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8419590
- Stock #: 902331
- VIN: 1C6RR7PM3JS259285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IS LOCATED OFFSITE IN CONCORD. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD. COMES WITH NAVIGATION.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Brown,Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth
Back to Top
