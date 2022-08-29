Menu
2018 RAM 1500

132,813 KM

Details Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SLT

2018 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

132,813KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9319798
  • Stock #: 11340UQ
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM0JS283016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 11340UQ
  • Mileage 132,813 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

