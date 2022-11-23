Menu
2018 RAM 1500

130,935 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SLT OUTDOORSMAN | HEATED SEATS

2018 RAM 1500

SLT OUTDOORSMAN | HEATED SEATS

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9417574
  • Stock #: 46556AU
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM5JS289071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Accent Fender Flares, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Door Handles, Body Colour Fender Flares, Body Colour Grille, Bright Front & Rear Bumpers, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Comfort Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Fog Lamps, Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, Glove Box Lamp, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Bed Lighting, Luxury Group, Luxury Group (DISC), Monotone Outdoorsman, Outdoorsman Badging, Outdoorsman Group, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Painted Front Bumper, Painted Rear Bumper, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 28T Outdoorsman, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Rear Power Sliding Window, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Security Alarm, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener.



EcoDiesel 3.0L V6 4WD 8-Speed Automatic

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

