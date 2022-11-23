$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SLT OUTDOORSMAN | HEATED SEATS
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9417574
- Stock #: 46556AU
- VIN: 1C6RR7LM5JS289071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 130,935 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Accent Fender Flares, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Door Handles, Body Colour Fender Flares, Body Colour Grille, Bright Front & Rear Bumpers, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Comfort Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Fog Lamps, Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, Glove Box Lamp, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Bed Lighting, Luxury Group, Luxury Group (DISC), Monotone Outdoorsman, Outdoorsman Badging, Outdoorsman Group, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Painted Front Bumper, Painted Rear Bumper, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 28T Outdoorsman, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Rear Power Sliding Window, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Security Alarm, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener.
EcoDiesel 3.0L V6 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Vehicle Features
