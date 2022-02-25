2018 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 8 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8379540

8379540 Stock #: 18-05165JB

18-05165JB VIN: 3C6TR5EJXJG105165

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,880 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.