2018 RAM 2500

92,988 KM

$72,900

+ tax & licensing
$72,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

Longhorn | ***DIESEL*** | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED SEATS |

2018 RAM 2500

Longhorn | ***DIESEL*** | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED SEATS |

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$72,900

+ taxes & licensing

92,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8666213
  Stock #: 18-00889JB
  VIN: 3C6UR5GL1JG100889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-00889JB
  • Mileage 92,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Demolish the toughest of the assignments with this capable and stylish 6.7L Cummins turbo-diesel powered 2018 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn ! Comes with a White and brown two-tone exterior in combination with a beautiful and spacious brown leather interior! Offering tons of storage space with a 6'3" box, making this the perfect truck for all of your future jobs or expeditions! Includes voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated & cooled leather seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, parking sensors, a USB port, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, in-floor storage, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

