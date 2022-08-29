$51,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-797-9700
2018 RAM 3500
2018 RAM 3500
ProMaster High Roof
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
100,332KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9206890
- Stock #: 10777AU
- VIN: 3C6URVJG7JE152082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 10777AU
- Mileage 100,332 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9