2018 Subaru Forester

115,444 KM

Details Description Features

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring TOURING | AWD | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING | NAV | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAMERA

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring TOURING | AWD | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING | NAV | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAMERA

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

115,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 18-62440JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-62440JB
  • Mileage 115,444 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Subaru Forester is an SUV that combines luxurious comfort, advanced features, and impressive capability! This SUV offers a premium driving experience, making it the perfect choice for those seeking both sophistication and adventure! This stunning grey painted Forester Touring model showcases a stylish and refined exterior design, exuding a sense of elegance and ruggedness! With its sleek lines, distinctive grille, and bold accents, this SUV commands attention wherever it goes! Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, the Forester Touring is equipped to handle it all with confidence! Step inside the cabin, and you'll be greeted with a very elegant brown premium leather interior that includes heated front and rear seats and steering and a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings! The spacious cabin offers ample room for passengers and their belongings, with versatile seating configurations and generous cargo space! Equipped with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, this Forester delivers exceptional traction, stability, and handling! Its capable 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine ensures a responsive and efficient performance, while also providing the power needed for highway cruising or off-road adventures! The 2018 Subaru Forester Touring is packed with advanced features and technology! Stay connected and entertained with the integrated touchscreen display, which supports features like navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration! Other features equipped on this Forester include Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, paddle shifters, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, Harmon-Kardon premium audio system, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

