2018 Subaru Forester...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 4 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18-62440JB

Mileage 115,444 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control CVT

