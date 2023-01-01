Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Legacy

86,585 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Legacy

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Touring 2.5i TOURING | AWD | PADDLE SHIFTERS | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | SIRIUS XM RADIO | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Touring 2.5i TOURING | AWD | PADDLE SHIFTERS | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | SIRIUS XM RADIO | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10166361
  2. 10166361
  3. 10166361
  4. 10166361
  5. 10166361
  6. 10166361
  7. 10166361
  8. 10166361
  9. 10166361
  10. 10166361
  11. 10166361
  12. 10166361
  13. 10166361
  14. 10166361
  15. 10166361
  16. 10166361
  17. 10166361
  18. 10166361
  19. 10166361
  20. 10166361
  21. 10166361
  22. 10166361
  23. 10166361
  24. 10166361
  25. 10166361
  26. 10166361
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,585KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10166361
  • Stock #: 18-42431JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-42431JB
  • Mileage 86,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience driving excitement with this 2018 Subaru Legacy! This Legacy Touring is finished in a stealthy black painted exterior and is rolling 17 inch silver alloy wheels to complement its sleek design! Inside the cabin is a black interior complete with heated cloth seats and a sunroof! Pop the hood open and you will see a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine providing 175 horsepower, and combined with Subaru's legendary symmetrical AWD system there is plenty of power to get you places in any condition effortlessly! The infotainment system in this Legacy ensures you are always connected and entertained with features such as Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and SiriusXM satellite radio! Other features included are blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, heated mirrors, A/C, paddle shifters, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 77,638 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Legacy 2...
 86,585 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln MKC Res...
 67,449 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory