Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Legacy

51,445 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Legacy

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Package AWD | LANEKEEP ASSIST | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | NAV | SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Package AWD | LANEKEEP ASSIST | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | NAV | SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9502093
  2. 9502093
  3. 9502093
  4. 9502093
  5. 9502093
  6. 9502093
  7. 9502093
  8. 9502093
  9. 9502093
  10. 9502093
  11. 9502093
  12. 9502093
  13. 9502093
  14. 9502093
  15. 9502093
  16. 9502093
  17. 9502093
  18. 9502093
  19. 9502093
  20. 9502093
  21. 9502093
  22. 9502093
  23. 9502093
  24. 9502093
  25. 9502093
  26. 9502093
  27. 9502093
  28. 9502093
  29. 9502093
  30. 9502093
  31. 9502093
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

51,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9502093
  • Stock #: 18-30448MB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-30448MB
  • Mileage 51,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash the power within to pursue what you want most with this 2018 Subrau Legacy! This midsize sedan from a brand that's known for their AWD system is finished in a metallic black exterior combined with a beautifully designed black leather interior! Not missing many options here as it comes equipped with blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, heated leather seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, paddle shifters, a USB port, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, power liftgate, SiriusXM, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 64,406 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 38,019 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highland...
 61,479 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory