North Toronto Auction
2018 Toyota Camry
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Stock #: 901927
- VIN: 4T1B11HK3JU054058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN HALTON HILLS.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.TPMS LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM
