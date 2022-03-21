Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

65,155 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

LE | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

2018 Toyota Camry

LE | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

65,155KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8732522
  Stock #: 18-39625PC
  VIN: 4T1B11HK5JU539625

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 65,155 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this super reliable and exceptional fresh arrival on our lot, this 2018 Toyota Camry finished in a Brown exterior combined with grey cloth seats! This beautifully designed interior Includes blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

