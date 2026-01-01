$20,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE FWD
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE FWD
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
61,068KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,068 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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$20,900
+ taxes & licensing>
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2018 Toyota RAV4