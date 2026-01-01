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Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD for sale in Innisfil, ON

2018 Toyota RAV4

61,068 KM

Details Features

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14378323

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

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Contact Seller

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
61,068KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,068 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

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2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-9104

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$20,900

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Toyota RAV4