2018 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,700 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 9 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9311281

9311281 Stock #: 18-41998JB

18-41998JB VIN: 2T3ZFREV8JW441998

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,986 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Interior Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.