2018 Toyota RAV4

94,986 KM

Details Description Features

$24,700

+ tax & licensing
$24,700

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE | CD PLAYER | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE | CD PLAYER | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,700

+ taxes & licensing

94,986KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9311281
  • Stock #: 18-41998JB
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV8JW441998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Versatility, efficiency, and reliability. All words that come to mind when talking about the 2018 Toyota Rav4 LE ! This Rav4 comes finished in a Black exterior and a super comfortable interior with black cloth seats! With an extremely reliable 2.5L engine this Toyota will get you where you need to go, no matter what! Includes forward-collision warning, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, remote start, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, keyless entry, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

