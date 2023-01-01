$29,900+ tax & licensing
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
217,736KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10426548
- Stock #: 18-31444 JB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Orange
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,736 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Tonneau Cover
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Remote Starter
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
iPod Connectivity
Generic Sun/Moonroof
