Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Passat

67,797 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Passat

2018 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TSI Trendline+ | BLUETOOTH | SATILITE RADIO | CD PLAYER | BACK UP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TSI Trendline+ | BLUETOOTH | SATILITE RADIO | CD PLAYER | BACK UP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9982454
  2. 9982454
  3. 9982454
  4. 9982454
  5. 9982454
  6. 9982454
  7. 9982454
  8. 9982454
  9. 9982454
  10. 9982454
  11. 9982454
  12. 9982454
  13. 9982454
  14. 9982454
  15. 9982454
  16. 9982454
  17. 9982454
  18. 9982454
  19. 9982454
  20. 9982454
  21. 9982454
  22. 9982454
  23. 9982454
  24. 9982454
  25. 9982454
  26. 9982454
  27. 9982454
  28. 9982454
  29. 9982454
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,797KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9982454
  • Stock #: 18-35606JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving with this redesigned 2018 Volkswagen Passat trendline finished in a Blue exterior and a Black cloth interior! Plenty of space on the inside so there is no need for tight spaces in this comfy sedan. Includes voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input,cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Audi Q7 55 Komf...
 49,395 KM
$55,800 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 107,702 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 37,396 KM
$23,700 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory