FINANCIAL REPO. VISIBLE DAMAGE ALL AROUND. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPNMS LIGHT ON. TRUNK INOPERABLE. SERVICE DUE

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

SEL

12635970

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

SEL

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 3VV2B7AX9JM062892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. VISIBLE DAMAGE ALL AROUND. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPNMS LIGHT ON. TRUNK INOPERABLE. SERVICE DUE

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan