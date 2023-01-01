Menu
2019 Audi A3

54,544 KM

Details Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Audi A3

2019 Audi A3

Sedan KOMFORT

2019 Audi A3

Sedan KOMFORT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

54,544KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10458231
  • Stock #: 19-18572 MB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-18572 MB
  • Mileage 54,544 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Navigation System
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Seating

Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Power Brake
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

