$29,500+ tax & licensing
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2019 Audi A3
Sedan KOMFORT
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
54,544KM
Used
- Stock #: 19-18572 MB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,544 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Navigation System
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
Anti-Theft
Seating
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Power Brake
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
iPod Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
