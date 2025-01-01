Menu
TPMS. COMES WITH CHARGER.

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

12703764

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1G1FY6S00K4107220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 276955
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS. COMES WITH CHARGER.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

2019 Chevrolet Bolt