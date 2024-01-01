Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11507688
  2. 11507688
  3. 11507688
  4. 11507688
  5. 11507688
  6. 11507688
  7. 11507688
  8. 11507688
  9. 11507688
  10. 11507688
  11. 11507688
  12. 11507688
  13. 11507688
  14. 11507688
  15. 11507688
  16. 11507688
  17. 11507688
  18. 11507688
  19. 11507688
  20. 11507688
  21. 11507688
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1GCPTEE18K1182029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2005 Toyota Corolla MATRIX for sale in Innisfil, ON
2005 Toyota Corolla MATRIX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette GRAND SPO for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Chevrolet Corvette GRAND SPO 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche K1500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche K1500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Colorado