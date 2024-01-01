Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Innisfil, ON

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

76,420 KM

Details Features

$22,984

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10865811
  2. 10865811
  3. 10865811
  4. 10865811
  5. 10865811
  6. 10865811
  7. 10865811
  8. 10865811
  9. 10865811
  10. 10865811
  11. 10865811
  12. 10865811
  13. 10865811
  14. 10865811
  15. 10865811
  16. 10865811
  17. 10865811
  18. 10865811
  19. 10865811
  20. 10865811
  21. 10865811
  22. 10865811
  23. 10865811
  24. 10865811
  25. 10865811
  26. 10865811
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$22,984

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,420KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-28041MB
  • Mileage 76,420 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Preferred IVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Preferred IVT 47,990 KM $26,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne NAV | SUNROOF | MEMORY SEAT | AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Porsche Cayenne NAV | SUNROOF | MEMORY SEAT | AWD 197,568 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik NAV | BOSE AUDIO | PANOROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | QUATTRO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik NAV | BOSE AUDIO | PANOROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | QUATTRO 98,523 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,984

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox