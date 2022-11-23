Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

22,585 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9354457
  2. 9354457
  3. 9354457
  4. 9354457
  5. 9354457
  6. 9354457
  7. 9354457
  8. 9354457
  9. 9354457
  10. 9354457
  11. 9354457
  12. 9354457
  13. 9354457
  14. 9354457
  15. 9354457
  16. 9354457
  17. 9354457
  18. 9354457
  19. 9354457
  20. 9354457
  21. 9354457
  22. 9354457
  23. 9354457
  24. 9354457
  25. 9354457
  26. 9354457
  27. 9354457
  28. 9354457
  29. 9354457
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

22,585KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9354457
  • Stock #: 19-73613JB
  • VIN: 2GNAXKEV1K6273613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Make an impression with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT! Finished in Red exterior with a incredible Black cloth interior with plenty of space ! Need to get to work but are also tired of paying an arm and a leg for gas? The Equinox has a 1.5L engine to give you impressive fuel mileage while giving you a very respectful amount of power beneath your right foot! Includes voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, parking sensors, remote start, auto start/stop, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 108,557 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 107,867 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Porsche Cayenne...
 148,612 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory