2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country DIESEL | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | SUN ROOF
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
84,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8358447
- VIN: 1GC1KUEY5KF121207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19-21207JB
- Mileage 84,312 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
