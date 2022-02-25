Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

84,312 KM

Details Features

$79,900

+ tax & licensing
$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country DIESEL | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | SUN ROOF

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country DIESEL | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | SUN ROOF

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

84,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8358447
  • Stock #: 19-21207JB
  • VIN: 1GC1KUEY5KF121207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-21207JB
  • Mileage 84,312 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

