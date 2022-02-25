2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,900 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 3 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8358447

8358447 Stock #: 19-21207JB

19-21207JB VIN: 1GC1KUEY5KF121207

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 19-21207JB

Mileage 84,312 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.