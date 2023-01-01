Menu
2019 Dodge Challenger

140,687 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

GT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,687KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10113186
  • Stock #: 47273AU
  • VIN: 2C3CDZKG1KH592186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 47273AU
  • Mileage 140,687 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

