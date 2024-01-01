Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

84,480 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 10897353
  2. 10897353
  3. 10897353
  4. 10897353
  5. 10897353
  6. 10897353
  7. 10897353
  8. 10897353
  9. 10897353
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9KR713356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 11595U
  • Mileage 84,480 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn 138,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara COLD WEATHER GROUP | TRAILER TOW GROUP | for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara COLD WEATHER GROUP | TRAILER TOW GROUP | 56,180 KM $43,986 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT RARE COLOUR | MANUAL | NEVER SEEN WINTER | for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT RARE COLOUR | MANUAL | NEVER SEEN WINTER | 29,050 KM $49,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan