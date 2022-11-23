Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

60,658 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,658KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 45828AUX
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5KR612458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,658 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

